Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Purchases $123,695.00 in Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 54,738 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $428,051.16.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $570.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 156,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

