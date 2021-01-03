Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $162,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $87,552,000.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

