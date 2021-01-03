Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $155,100.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Switch stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.72 and a beta of 0.62. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 1,057.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after buying an additional 5,694,601 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Switch by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after acquiring an additional 620,028 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Switch by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

