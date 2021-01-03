Sei Investments Co. Has $659,000 Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 99.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 787,039 shares of company stock worth $64,224,494. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

