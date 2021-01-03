Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $132,000.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Get Usio alerts:

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.