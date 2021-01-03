Sei Investments Co. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

