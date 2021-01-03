Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH opened at $50.31 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 718.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.