Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

