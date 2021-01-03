California State Teachers Retirement System Has $151,000 Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

