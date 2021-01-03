California State Teachers Retirement System Has $164,000 Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Exterran worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Exterran by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,985 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXTN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

