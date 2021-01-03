Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,536 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $73,817,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 728,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 554,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

