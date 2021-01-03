Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.48 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

