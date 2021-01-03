AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of AppFolio worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $180.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

