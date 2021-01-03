Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 33,597 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,597 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287,765 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $9,308,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,633 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 741,714 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.84.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

