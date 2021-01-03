Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $315,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 130,480 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $5,971,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $104.22 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.