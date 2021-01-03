Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Banner by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Banner by 5,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 78,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BANR opened at $46.59 on Friday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.