Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $676.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $660.90 million. Splunk reported sales of $791.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $169.89 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.00 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,131 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

