AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 313,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,230,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

