AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 577,918 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Chico’s FAS worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.76.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $1.59 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.