AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,546 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,001,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.54 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $569.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

