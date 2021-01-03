AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

