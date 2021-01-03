Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $508,552.21 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 12,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $508,552.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.83.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,812,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

