Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $600,400.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $62.98 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 14.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.