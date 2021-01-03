PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells $324,000.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

