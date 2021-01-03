Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells $230,989.90 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80.

Shares of AVGO opened at $437.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.54 and its 200-day moving average is $357.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

