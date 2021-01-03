AQR Capital Management LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Immersion worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Immersion by 203.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $304.12 million, a P/E ratio of -225.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock worth $29,595,643. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.