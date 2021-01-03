Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at $38,327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424,274 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 432.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at $7,585,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

