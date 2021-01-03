Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 72.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

