Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 904,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 890,767 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. BidaskClub lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPP opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 171.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

