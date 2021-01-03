Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.59.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

