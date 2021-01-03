Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 90.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,565 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

