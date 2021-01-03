Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $3,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 494.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE CPK opened at $108.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $772,343. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.