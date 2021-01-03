Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Avid Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5,391.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,970 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $6,097,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,152,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 44.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 223,338 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.61 million, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.39 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

