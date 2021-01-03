Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 992.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.74. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

