Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 199.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 849.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Codexis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDXS opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

