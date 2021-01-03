Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.05. Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.57 million and a P/E ratio of 70.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.74.

Get Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) alerts:

Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) (TSE:FTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group Co. (FTG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.