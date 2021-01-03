Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shares of Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) (LON:TREE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as high as $6.25. Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 302,131 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.03. The company has a market cap of £4.61 million and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.07.

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) Company Profile (LON:TREE)

Cambium Global Timberland Limited (Cambium) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of forestry-based properties, which are managed on an environmentally and socially sustainable basis. The Company manages its assets for the production of timber, with exposure to environmental markets.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Global Timberland Limited (TREE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.