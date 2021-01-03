Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.03

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.03 and traded as low as $19.84. Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 124,201 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47.

About Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggregated Micro Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggregated Micro Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.