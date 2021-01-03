Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.52

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) (LON:PPS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.52 and traded as low as $61.00. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 254,830 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19.

In other Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (PPS.L) news, insider Roman Kotlarzewski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

