Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.06. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 29,641 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

