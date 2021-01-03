iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.87

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and traded as high as $30.08. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 935 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26.

About iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.