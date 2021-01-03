Morgan Stanley Sells 242,406 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 205,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

