Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 229,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Organovo worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Organovo by 57.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

