Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 79,271 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 858,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 602,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 342,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

SPPI stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $671,013.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $709,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,481.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,106 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

