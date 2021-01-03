Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

