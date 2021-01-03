Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.16% of Twin Disc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. Analysts expect that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWIN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

