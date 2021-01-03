Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $106,000 Stock Holdings in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yunji were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YJ opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Yunji presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

