Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 76,782 eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of eMagin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get eMagin alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $1.65 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

eMagin Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.