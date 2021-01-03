VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) versus WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Critical Survey

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get VivoPower International alerts:

This table compares VivoPower International and WEC Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A WEC Energy Group 16.26% 11.36% 3.37%

This is a summary of recent ratings for VivoPower International and WEC Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A WEC Energy Group 4 4 3 0 1.91

WEC Energy Group has a consensus price target of $94.27, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. Given WEC Energy Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEC Energy Group is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Risk and Volatility

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, meaning that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEC Energy Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of WEC Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VivoPower International and WEC Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.57 -$5.10 million N/A N/A WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 3.86 $1.14 billion $3.58 25.71

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats VivoPower International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.9 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated approximately 36,500 miles of overhead distribution lines and 34,100 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 503,200 line transformers; and approximately 49,500 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,200 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.