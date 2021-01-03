Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NYSE:CAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Canaan in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE CAN opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Canaan (NYSE:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

